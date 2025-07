FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two drivers are in the hospital in critical condition, according to Fort Myers Police.

The department reports that three vehicles were involved in a crash around 5 p.m. Sunday on US 41 near the Edison Bridge. Roads only just reopened around 6 a.m. on Monday.

The cause of the crash is unclear, but FMPD said speeding is a factor although no one is charged at this time.