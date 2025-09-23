Trailer permit deadline passes for people still rebuilding on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla — The deadline to reapply for a permit to operate out of a trailer on Fort Myers Beach passed on Tuesday. Many businesses on the island are still working out of trailers, because recovery from Hurricane Ian is still far from over.

Since the storm, the town says it's let people live and work out of trailers while they rebuild, and around 100 still do. But those permits just expired and to stay, Town Manager William McKannay says you have to reapply and show a hardship.

Watch to see what the town of Fort Myers Beach says about the reapplication process for a new trailer permit:

FMB trailer permit deadline passes for residents and businesses still rebuilding

"Understanding that many of them have had difficulties rebuilding, difficulties with financing, finding licensed contractors, FEMA reimbursements. Any number of different hardships in that regard," said McKannay.

Melissa Sheppard, owner of Meli's Ice Cream, knows those struggles. "The building was completely gone. The only thing left was the frame from the front window,” said Sheppard.

Austin Schargorodski Meli's Ice Cream

Months later, she was one of the first to reopen, in a trailer. But Sheppard says she's faced permitting delays because of new elevation rules, and says the extension helps her stay open.

"I think we’ve made huge strides in the rebuilding process. Everything looks great and clean. And this is giving people the opportunity to build what’s best for them,” said Sheppard.

Austin Schargorodski Melissa Sheppard

But not everyone agrees. Carmelo Naccareto owns several plazas on the island and believes the extension is hurting small businesses.

"Three food trucks over there. Okay. Those trucks are taking business away from my tenant over there,” said Carmelo Naccareto.

Austin Schargorodski Carmelo Naccareto

Now, the town says anyone with a previous permit can still reapply, online or at Town Hall. And if you don't, you could face fines.

"They will be contacted by time staff to set up a time for our town staff to go out and evaluate the actual temporary structure,” said William McKannay.

The town says it's about giving people who are still rebuilding a way to stay on track.