Town of Fort Myers Beach red-tags destroyed properties for demolition

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Damaged buildings on Fort Myers Beach are still standing. Many have missing walls, dangling wires, and even graffiti. Now, the town is placing red tags on these properties, telling their owners that it’s time for demolition.

One of these properties is the Wyndham Gardens, a beachfront resort on the southern end of Estero Island. For years, it has remained in ruins, reminding visitors like Ryan Allamian of happier times.

“It brings back a lot of memories, looking at it just remembering the times that we stayed there, eating at the restaurant,” said Allamian, who passes by the destroyed resort every few days with his family.

Allamian says the long wait for demolition has been frustrating. He hopes to see something new take the resort’s place.

“I definitely think it’s taken a little bit longer than we would have anticipated, you know walking by the pool, it still has a little bit of debris and water in it, and it kind of smells… a little interesting,” Allamian added.

According to the owner of the Wyndham Gardens property, there is a reason why the building stood empty for so long. The town has been using it as a staging area for various operations. Former Town Councilman Bill Veach says tearing down damaged buildings is not always simple.

“I think every one of these buildings standing probably has a story behind it, I know there are people who are still fighting with insurance. You know it is an eyesore, but I think safety is the real reason, to try to clean things up,” said Veach.

Veach has a red-tagged property right across the street from him. He worries that loose debris and unstable structures could pose a danger if another storm surge happens, threatening buildings that have already been repaired.

The owner of the Wyndham Gardens says they will start demolition as soon as their permit is approved.