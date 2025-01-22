Town Manager of Fort Myers Beach announces resignation amid alleged threats

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach Town Manager Andy Hyatt has announced his resignation, citing his readiness for retirement. Threats directed toward him and his family were also discussed at the meeting. He provided a 100-day notice and stated he would not renew his contract.

Hyatt declined to interview, but during Tuesday’s council meeting addressed the situation; denying allegations of payoffs or fraud involving town staff, which he described as completely false.

“People use the word, payoff, fraud, somebody's getting rich, somebody's getting… I know you well enough, and I know myself, and I know the staff, we're too fearful of the system to do something like that,” Hyatt said.

Council members acknowledged the heightened negativity and revealed that a deputy was present at the meeting to ensure safety.

“We have to have a deputy here because our town manager is afraid, not for his safety, but his family's safety. We’ve gone too far,” Mayor Dan Allers said.

The town has not provided specifics on the threats or their origin but noted that criticism of the council has been increasing.

Councilwoman Karen Woodson addressed the situation, saying, “The negativity that has taken place on this island is uncalled for, absurd, ridiculous.”

In response, some neighbors disagreed.

“I don’t think that we should call exercising our First Amendment right, negativity,” Said Melody King, a captain and resident near the recently approved 17-story Seagate development.

She expressed relief that Hyatt is stepping down, although she condemned any threats made against him.

King shared her concerns about how large-scale developments are affecting the community, particularly in the wake of recent hurricanes.

“These individuals are human souls that are suffering a significant loss of everything, including their neighborhoods now to massive developments. Against comprehensive plans,” King said.

Hyatt will continue his duties for the next 100 days to assist with the town’s transition. Officials have not yet announced how they plan to find his replacement.