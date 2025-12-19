Town confirms Fly Heli behind low-flying helicopter tied to wildlife concerns

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla — Fox 4 got new information about a helicopter people say repeatedly flew low over Bowditch Point and landed on a barge in Matanzas Pass, which raised concerns about impacts to wildlife.

Because those flights appear to conflict with NOAA guidelines, Fort Myers Beach community correspondent Austin Schargorodski has been pushing for answers on how this was approved and where the helicopter came from.

People in the community, including conservationist Ranger Rob Howell with 'Keep it Wild', told Schargorodski they are worried about wildlife because of how low the helicopter flew over Bowditch Point.

“These are low flying helicopters that are coming over two of the eight rookeries here in Lee County. Not to mention Bowditch Park is a resting point for migratory birds,” Howell said.

Schargorodski first reported on this Wednesday and has been working to find out who owns the helicopter. On Thursday, the Town of Fort Myers Beach confirmed it is a local company called Fly Heli. Town staff say they have been in contact with the company about the flights using a barge in Matanzas Pass.

A photo shows a close-up of the barge with the Fly Heli name on the side. Schargorodski reached out to the company, which said it is not using the barge commercially, but would not comment further.

The town says it has not approved any helicopter tours within town-controlled land or waters. Schargorodski also reached out to Lee County, NOAA, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

NOAA’s guidance for helicopter wildlife viewing states:

“Avoid buzzing, hovering, landing, taking off, and taxiing near marine mammals on land or in the water. These activities are likely to harass the animals and cause stress.”

Schargorodski s still waiting to hear back from all the agencies. Howell says if tours continue in this area, changes need to be made to protect wildlife.

“Changing the height the tours are allowed to operate at and making sure they know where the rookery islands and nesting grounds are. We have critical wildlife zones on Fort Myers Beach — make those no fly zones at least for so many miles,” Howell said.

We will keep pushing for answers and will share them when they become available.