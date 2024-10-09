Times Square clock on Fort Myers Beach taken down ahead of Milton

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Crews were seen taking down the iconic Times Square Clock on Fort Myers Beach Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Milton's landfall.

The clock just recently returned to the area last year after being damaged during Hurricane Ian.

The storm surge from Hurricane Ian tore the clock off its base. Crews moved the current clock to a safe location during Hurricane Milton to prevent damage this time.

Along with the infamous clock went most of the Fort Myers Beach residents. All restaurants, hotels, and businesses are also closed.

