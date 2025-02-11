Watch Now
Thousands of dead fish wash ashore around Fort Myers Beach as Red Tide alert is issued

Neighbors near Lovers Key say the dead fish began appearing four days ago.
Bonnethead Shark that washed ashore around Fort Myers Beach
Fox 4
Bonnethead Shark that washed ashore along thousands of other fish around Fort Myers Beach.
Bonnethead Shark that washed ashore around Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — On Monday, the Lee County Department of Health issued a Red Tide warning for Fort Myers Beach, as thousands of dead fish—including a hammerhead shark—lined the shores near Lovers Key State Park.

David Unfried, a neighbor at Lovers Key Beach Club, has witnessed the impact firsthand.

sharkFORT MYERS BEACH RED TIDE.jpg
Bonnethead Shark that washed ashore compared to size 11M shoe.

"Just three or four days ago it started, I would say thousands," Unfried said.

FORT MYERS BEACH RED TIDE.jpg
Dead fish next to the Big Carlos Pass Bridge.

Unfried, who fishes at the beach daily, noted that the Red Tide has significantly disrupted marine life.

"I haven't caught anything since the Red Tide came in," he said.

photo1FORT MYERS BEACH RED TIDE.jpg
Thousands of dead fish line the shore near Lovers Key State Park.

The toxic algae bloom has also prompted Red Tide alerts for Bonita Beach and the Sanibel Causeway. The Florida Department of Health reported that water samples collected last week detected high concentrations of Red Tide-causing bacteria less than two miles offshore from these areas.

But it’s not just marine life suffering the effects—humans are feeling it too.

"Eyes watering when it's really bad, or there's cough, people start coughing. It's affecting people's health too," Unfried added.

docFORT MYERS BEACH RED TIDE.jpg
Dead fish near a dock by Lovers Key.

The Florida Department of Health advises people not to swim in Red Tide-affected waters and to avoid the area entirely if they have chronic respiratory issues. They also warns pet owners not to let their animals eat dead fish. For those living near the beach, keeping windows closed and running air conditioning is recommended to minimize exposure.

Lovers Key Neighbors.jpg
Lovers Key Neighbors

Unfried noted that cleanup efforts in his condo community will likely fall on residents, as their property is not part of the state park.

