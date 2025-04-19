'The chairs are flying': Pipe burst shoots water in the air on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla — A wall of sand and water suddenly burst into the air when a dredge pipe broke - right in the middle of Easter weekend crowds on Fort Myers Beach.

In video captured the moment after the pipe burst just north of the Fort Myers Beach pier around Saturday, you could see water and sand sprayed 20 feet into the air. Paula Gray sent Fox 4 the video - she said she was just feet away when it happened.

Watch the moment after the pipe burst:

Sudden pipe burst sends spray flying on crowded Fort Myers Beach

"The whole thing just burst out of the blue! These women were just sitting in their chairs and the chairs are flying and they’re running," she said.

Within minutes, people said the water was shut off. It was the second time this same pipe had broken in just over a week.

Austin Schargorodski Crews repairing broken dredge pipe

Crews were busy fixing it while beachgoers gathered to watch. Fox 4 reached out to the Town of Fort Myers Beach to ask if anyone was hurt and when repairs would be completed but did not hear back.