FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Emergency response on Fort Myers Beach is about to get an upgrade with a new state-of-the-art fire station. The fire district said it's built to stand up to future hurricanes.

Fox 4’s Fort Myers Beach Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski toured the facility to show you why the chief said it will help keep the community safe.

STORM READY: FMB’s new fire station nearly finished and built for resilience

Paint was going on the walls as crews worked Thursday toward finishing the new fire station on Estero Boulevard.

Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District Chief Scott Wirth gave Schargorodski a tour.

He explained that the doors leading into the lower spaces will all have storm panels, and said the building is designed to be watertight up to 14 feet.

Wirth said the building is also equipped with impact-rated windows built for 200 mph winds and vents that let water flow in and out, if it floods. He said there are elevated storage areas where important gear and a generator sit 14-feet above sea level.

Wirth said the station’s strength will allow crews to stay on the island during smaller storms.

“We’re here and close and we can get back in service quicker if we can shelter in place here in the district versus having to evacuate,” he said.

Wirth also said the station’s spot between the district’s other two stations will help cut down response times on a day-to-day basis.

The total project cost is about $17 million. Wirth said $9 million came from the state and the district contributed $8 million. He said construction will wrap up in February and the station will be in full operation by mid-March.

“I think to see the fire department get back up and running - all three stations - is another indicator to the community that we’re here and open for business,” Wirth said.