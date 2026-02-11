FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla — The Lee County School Board gave a big update about the future of Fort Myers Beach Elementary School, which has been sitting empty since Hurricane Ian.

Fort Myers Beach community correspondent Austin Schargorodkski was in the workshop Tuesday when the board said the state has approved the demolition of the school.

Watch to hear details from the meeting and the FMB Town Manager's response:

State approves demolition of FMB Elementary, district weighs other options

After an analysis, board member, Doctor Ken Savage says the Department of Education believes knocking down the school is the most cost effective option. However, Savage says that doesn’t mean they have to.

“That is not currently what we are recommending because we are recommending we work without our partners with the Town of Fort Myers Beach on an amicable solution that will preserve the historical needs of that site to honor the community,” Savage said.

Fox 4 Left: Doctor Ken Savage

This comes after months of back and forth over the hurricane-damaged school. The district had previously pushed for demolition, saying it didn’t make sense to keep rebuilding after every major storm. But the town fought to save it, warning demolition could cost the island millions in FEMA recovery money.

In November, the district offered to let the town buy the old school property to set up a charter school there. But the district also said they wont put any money toward a new school, and at the time, the town says they couldn’t afford it.

Then in Tuesday’s meeting, board member Samuel Fisher said the district is wiping their hands of the building.

Fox 4 Middle: Samuel Fisher

“I hope we can work something out with Fort Myers Beach I know how important it is to their community and what I means to them, and I’m excited for that, but as the district, plainly, we need to get this off of our books,” Fisher said.

However, Fort Myers Beach Town Manager Will McKannay said he thinks the Department of Education’s analysis is incomplete.

“I want to emphasize nobody in that report spoke to people from Fort Myers Beach, the town staff, the residents, experts in building on the beach - we have plenty,” McKannay said.

Fox 4 Will McKannay

After the meeting, McKannay said if the district wont reopen a public school in the building, the town will look at making it a charter school.

“We’re committed to this, they’re partners with us as well, and we’re going to make this happen,” McKannay said.