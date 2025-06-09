South Trail firefighter injured while responding to fire

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The South Trail Fire & Rescue Department reports one of their firefighters was treated while responding to a garage fire, Sunday night.

Just before 6 p.m., South Trail crews were sent to the home fire in the Danforth Lakes community. Arriving crews reported smoke flames showing from the front of the home.

The department believes the fire started in the garage, from a non-permitted lithium-ion battery powered energy storage system.

The fire was contained to the garage.

Firefighters said the homeowners called 911 and stayed out of the home, and had no injuries reported.

One firefighter was treated on scene for a heat related illness but was not transported to the hospital.