SHORELINE REVIVAL: Fort Myers Beach gives progress update on its Renourishment Project

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla — The Town of Fort Myers Beach gave us an update on its massive Beach Renourishment Project, showing how far they’ve come and what’s next.

The project began last summer. It’ll add more than a million cubic yards of sand to rebuild the shoreline, and expand some sections like Times Square by more than 200 feet into the Gulf.

So far, the city says 350,000 cubic yards of sand have been pumped from Bowditch to Diamond Head. But, they say crews are now shifting their focus to the southern segment, which is around the 7000 block of Estero Island, where they’ll expand the beach by up to 400 feet.

Environmental Project Manager Chadd Chustz said this next phase is critical. “We’re eager to get going down here,” said Chustz. “As you know, shorebird nesting season is starting soon and we need to be done before then.”

Chustz said the goal is to complete the southern section by March 1st. When that’s done, he says crews will return to finish the central stretch by Diamond Head.