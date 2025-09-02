SEPTEMBER SLOWDOWN: Lee County hotel occupancy lags 15% behind Florida average

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — September marks one of the most challenging months for Fort Myers Beach businesses, as the island community continues its recovery from Hurricane Ian while facing the typical seasonal tourism decline.

Fort Myers Beach Community Correspondent Anvar Ruziev has worked on the island for years and has witnessed firsthand how slow business becomes during this time of year:

SEPTEMBER SLOWDOWN: Lee County hotel occupancy lags 15 percent behind Florida average

Florida's hotel industry shows strong performance statewide, with occupancy rates from April through June 2025 reaching approximately 67% according to a report from the county. However, Lee County tells a different story, with average occupancy for the same period at just 52%.

Local tourism leaders attribute this gap to the ongoing recovery from Hurricane Ian, which has added more than 3,000 rooms back into the market compared to last year.

Despite lower occupancy rates, Lee County welcomed about 863,000 visitors during that quarter, who spent over $770 million. While many business owners feel the September slowdown, some visitors are drawn to the island specifically for its quieter atmosphere.

"Because it's more quiet actually. The beaches are so nice, so we can play around here. Yeah, it's like his days a flat water and yeah, it's very nice. And also we try many different restaurants around, so yeah," the Frantzen family from Miami said.

Business owners report this summer marked a significant improvement from last year's post-Ian struggles, even as September is expected to be the slowest month. During a conversation with Chris Lingenfelter, owner of Beach Boys Island Rides, a client called looking for a pickup — a real-time reminder that business hasn't stopped entirely.

"September's gonna be our slowest month… prior to that, I'd have to say it was a pretty consistently busy summer. I mean, much more so than last year. I mean, post Ian," Lingenfelter said.

Travis Audette, who operates beach rides for a separate company, believes demand remains strong for those willing to seek it out.

"There's plenty, demand if you look for it. So, as long as you take the initiative to go out and look for it, it's there," Audette said.

Tourism officials emphasize that lower occupancy doesn't indicate decreased interest but rather reflects a market still rebuilding. The Average Daily Rate (ADR) in Lee County jumped to $187 this spring, up 10%+ from last year.

FULL LEE COUNTY REPORT:

FULL FLORIDA REPORT:

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."