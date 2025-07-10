Sanibel Captiva Community Bank to host blood drive, Friday

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee Health is facing critically low blood supplies and seeking donors to help replenish their stocks. Sanibel Captiva Community Bank is stepping up to help by hosting a blood drive, Friday.

The blood drive will be July 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the bank's Bridge Branch, located at 9311 College Parkway in Fort Myers.

Blood and blood products are essential not only for trauma centers but also for treating cancer patients, premature babies, anemia and various other conditions. As the sole supplier of all blood products for the entire Lee Health system, their blood centers require approximately 800 units of blood weekly to meet demand.

Those interested in donating can sign up by emailing Amy McQuagge at amcquagge@sancapbank.com.