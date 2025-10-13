Proposed Meli’s Ice Cream building marks progress in FMB’s Times Square rebuild

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla — For years, Meli's Ice Cream has been operating out of a trailer after Hurricane Ian wiped out Times Square. Now, plans are in the works for a new three-story mixed-use building that could mark a big step in the redevelopment of the plaza.

Meli's Ice Cream has been serving sweets right where the original Kilwin's Chocolates once stood. The proposed design would bring Meli’s back to a permanent home on the ground level, with residential space on the upper floors.

“We’ve gone through a lot of planning and a lot of ideas of what we can do, what to build within our budget, so we’re excited,” said owner Melissa Sheppard.

Sheppard said the design keeps Meli’s accessible at ground level with an open-air space for outdoor seating, while still meeting new elevation rules.

“Having people walk up a second floor or wait for an elevator like that’s just not gonna work for us,” said Sheppard, laughing.

Beachgoers say they’re excited to see some movement here.

“Glad to see it happening!,” one said. “

We’d love to see it get redeveloped and start getting some improvements in Times Square,” said a couple.

“We can’t wait to see the development,” added a third.

But getting to this point hasn’t been easy. Sheppard said she’s faced red tape like permitting delays. The Town of Fort Myers Beach did recently extend permits to allow businesses to operate out of trailers.

“We are glad they approved us to allow us time for permitting. We know buildings take time, and this is just the first step — us going to the LPA,” said Sheppard.

Sheppard said her proposal goes before the Local Planning Agency Tuesday, and she’s hoping it gets approved. Because for her, this is about more than a new building.

“We all want to keep the vibe of the small businesses — that’s what we loved so much about Fort Myers Beach in the first place. So it would be an honor to get started and get everyone else inspired to build something,” said Sheppard.