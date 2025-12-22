Pink Shell Resort delivers 500 teddy bears to Golisano Children's Hospital

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Myers beach resort completed a nine-month mission this week, delivering hundreds of teddy bears to help comfort young patients during the holidays.

Spearheaded by head of security Chester Thomas, the Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina collected 500 teddy bears from owners and donors across the country since March, with contributions arriving from Chicago, Detroit, California and numerous other states.

One bear even came all the way from the Ukraine.

"We donate them every year to children's hospital," said Chester Thomas, organizer of the collection effort and delivery.

The bears made their journey from Estero Boulevard to Golisano Children's Hospital in Fort Myers, where they joined a roomful of other gifts prepared for distribution to patients and families.

Trinity Baker, patient technology specialist, explained the importance of these donations for young patients facing medical challenges.

"Just to be able to have something to where they can have it for coping and distraction and bringing normalization to a hospital where it's not so fun," Baker said.

The teddy bear drive represents more than just holiday giving. For Thomas, seeing the impact on children makes the months of collecting worthwhile.

"I like to see them happy, I like to see them open up bears," Thomas said.

Hospital employees will distribute the bears and other donated gifts to patients and families, providing small moments of joy during difficult times. The simple gesture aims to offer comfort through something as basic as a soft, cuddly companion.

The Pink Shell's annual tradition demonstrates how community partnerships can bring meaningful support to families navigating medical challenges during the holiday season.