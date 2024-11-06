FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — As Hurricane Rafael moves through the Gulf of Mexico, people on Fort Myers Beach are feeling the strain of repeated storms.

WATCH AS FOX 4'S ANVAR RUZIEV SPEAKS WITH BEACHGOERS ABOUT HURRICANE RAFAEL:

People on Fort Myers Beach breathe a sigh of relief as Hurricane Rafael passes offshore

Standing near Times Square on Estero Island, vacationers Braden Swisher and Avrial Sharp shared their concerns.

"We're nervous a little because, you know, hurricanes have been known to change trajectories, here recently at least, right there at the very end, so that's a little nerve-racking, for sure," they said.

Fox 4 Crews removing sand from drains near Times Square.

The storm is expected to bring scattered showers and winds up to 25 miles per hour. Even with the mild forecast, people remain cautious. Visible damage from previous hurricanes still surrounds the area, reminding everyone of past challenges.

Candy Reynolds, a visitor who lost her home in Hurricane Milton, expressed her exhaustion with the constant threats. "To take a pounding repeatedly is just exhausting. I hope it bounces back, and Floridians are resilient, so I don't think this is going to be a big deal. I think maybe this time, things will be okay," she said.

While Hurricane Rafael is moving off the coast, rough surf conditions and a small craft advisory are in effect for boaters. In preparation, crews were seen removing sand from drains near Times Square to prevent flooding.