Park in the Caloosahatchee: city council to take next step toward island park

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Monday, the City of Fort Myers will consider submitting a grant request to fund the development of a park on Legacy Island, in the Caloosahatchee River.

Legacy Island Park Project will consist of a 5-slip dock, walking trails, a pier, and two paddle craft beaches. It would be protected with a living shoreline, and exotic vegetation would be removed, according to the city. The living shoreline would create wave protection for the paddle craft beach and to establish a base for mangroves to be planted for habitat.

Check out this drone footage of what the island looks like from the sky:

LEGACY ISLAND DRONE VO

The agenda item authorizes the mayor and city to submit a grant application worth more than $330,000. This grant request will focus on the proposed dock for recreational mooring, access to the gazebo, and educational parts of the site.

Monday's city council meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.