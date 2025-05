FORT MYERS, Fla. — At least one person is seriously hurt after a crash Wednesday morning, according to The Lee County Sheriff's Office.

LCSO said it was called around 5:30 a.m. and that deputies are still currently working it. Deputies believe two vehicles are involved. One driver was transported to the hospital with injuries.

As of 7:30 a.m., westbound lanes of Cypress Lake Drive are closed and Eastbound lanes are moving slowly.