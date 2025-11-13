New plan could turn Fort Myers Beach lot by Margaritaville into bike and golf cart parking

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A vacant lot right in front of the Margaritaville Resort on Fort Myers Beach might not be empty much longer. A Lee County commissioner said there are plans to turn the space into parking for bikes and golf carts.

Fox 4’s Fort Myers Beach Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski heard about the plan while covering another story in the area, and wanted to hear what his community thinks about the idea.

Watch to hear about the plan and the community's thoughts about it:

New plan could turn this FMB lot by Margaritaville into bike and golf cart parking

Prime real estate on Fort Myers Beach is hard to come by. That’s why Lee County Commissioner David Mulicka said plans shifted away from using the lot for trolley parking.

“I was enthused at what they brought as an opportunity to have a non-motorized vehicle central parking lot area in this extremely valuable redevelopment area of our location,” Mulicka said.

Fox 4 Commissioner David Mulicka

Mulicka said bikes, e-bikes, scooters, and golf carts will be able to park there. He said county staff is working with the Fort Myers Beach town manager to design the park.

“If we can centralize this and then have people travel on foot and be clustered in that neighborhood I think it will be much better for local businesses and people to enjoy that,” Mulicka said.

Fox 4 Aerial view of the lot planned for bike/golf cart parking

Most of the beachgoers Schargorodski talked with said they’re all for it.

“I like it. There should be a place they can park and it’s all congregated there,” one person said. “In the busy season it can be hard to find a good spot. So this will give a lot more room for people and encourage them to not drive their cars,” another added.

Fox 4 Beachgoer Angie Burkett

“This will be fabulous not just for the locals but for tourists that come down. I’m thrilled,” said a third.

Commissioner Mulicka said the park should be completed before next season.