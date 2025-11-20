NEW PATH: Lee Co. greenlights contract for FMB-to-Bonita multi-use trail

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla — A stretch of Estero Boulevard near Fort Myers Beach could see a massive upgrade soon. Lee County just gave the green light to a dedicated bike and walking path that would run all the way to Bonita Springs.

At Tuesday's Lee County commissioners meeting, the board approved a contract for a 3.25-mile, 12-foot-wide multi-use path. It would start at the Big Carlos Pass Bridge and run all the way to the Big Hickory Pass Bridge.

Lee County MPO Transport Planning Administrator Ron Gogoi said it’s all about safety.

“Without a dedicated shared use path, you would not even be encouraged to walk because it’s right next to the vehicular lanes, so it’s definitely unsafe,” said Gogoi.

The new path will be set back away from the road. At 12 feet wide, he said it would have room for people walking, running, and riding bikes in separate lanes.

Bikers around the island, like the Palmetto Palms Bike Club, said they’re thrilled.

“It’s hard to ride on the road with all the cars so this will be a great thing,” said one biker. “Any additional walk paths or bike paths are just beneficial,” added another.

Jim Bante, who’s pedaled all over the eastern U.S., said while this route is already a favorite of his.

“I’ll love it even more if it has more room, so this news of this bike path sounds just fantastic,” said Bante.

Gogoi says the state is funding the trail’s design through Florida’s SUN Trail program, which has been in the works for years.

“I foresee this as going to be one of those very popular trails. It’s a very scenic route with a view of the water. When you build it they will definitely come.”

The design phase could take up to 18 months, and after that they’ll need to secure construction money before any shovels hit the ground.