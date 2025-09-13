FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Developer Terry Persaud has filed revised plans for a beachfront property next to the pier in Fort Myers Beach's Times Square, marking the latest attempt to develop one of the island's most high-profile lots.

Watch as Fort Myers Beach Community Correspondent, Anvar Ruziev, reports from Times Square:

New boutique hotel plans filed for Fort Myers Beach Times Square lot

The new proposal calls for a six-room boutique hotel with a pool, cabanas and retail space — a significant reduction from previous plans that called for 50 rooms, then 31. After facing pushback and withdrawing an application earlier this year, Persaud has opted for a much smaller-scale development.

The property has sat undeveloped since Hurricane Ian devastated the area. The new plans don't request variances or height exceptions and focus on a smaller-scale design with open spaces to fit Times Square's character.

Visitors to the area are eager to see development move forward after years of delays.

"That's been really sad. I mean, it's been a very long time since everything's gotten opened up and I saw how bad the damage was from the hurricanes," Alicia Clark said.

Clark, who visits the area weekly, supports the hotel development.

"I mean, I think it's a great idea that they're building a hotel right here. I think it's great that they would have extra amenities like that bar," Clark said.

Town staff will now review the development order. If approved, it would bring one of the island's most high-profile properties back to life after years of delays following the hurricane damage.

