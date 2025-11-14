New Big Carlos Pass Bridge opens to traffic on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The new Big Carlos Pass Bridge is officially open to drivers, marking a major milestone in a years-long project connecting Fort Myers Beach to Lovers Key.

Senior Reporter Emily Young tests out the new Big Carlos Pass Bridge:

The bridge links Estrellita Drive on Fort Myers Beach to the Bayside entrance of Lovers Key State Park. As of Friday morning, LeeTran riders can also use the trolley stop on the east side of the bridge.

Even with both lanes now open, the area remains an active construction zone. Large cranes are still operating on-site as crews continue work on pedestrian and bicycle features. The sidewalk is not yet finished, and construction is still underway on the 10-foot shared-use path.

On the Fort Myers Beach side of the project, lane shifts are continuing as crews finalize that section.

Later this year, the navigational channel under the bridge will move slightly east, providing additional clearance for boaters.

People who live nearby said the progress is welcome after months of work and shifting traffic patterns. Barry Hall, a Fort Myers Beach resident, told FOX 4 he’s ready to see the project fully wrapped up so daily travel can return to normal.

Lee County said the nearly $91 million project is expected to be completed in mid-2026.

Once the new span is finished, the old bridge will be dismantled and used as an artificial reef.