Nervous Nellie's set to re-open in Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYER BEACH, Fla. — The vibrant local restaurant, Nervous Nellie's, located just beside the Matanzas Pass Bridge in Fort Myers Beach, is ready to welcome patrons back after a significant rebuild.

Tyler Lemmer, the owner of Nervous Nellie's, expressed his determination to get the restaurant open.

"It was never an option not reopening," he stated.

The extensive remodel has incurred costs running into millions from the brand-new furniture to the completely new kitchen.

Nervous Nellie's is also bringing back 50 of its former employees and hiring an additional 50.

Among the returning staff is Josene Marias, also known as Taki, who has been with Nervous Nellie's for over 15 years.

"I'm happy to come back. The way I feel when I come back like that, it's like I missed my family," Taki stated.

Another returning colleague was waiter Andres Quevedo who also shared his motivation for returning.

"Basically the reason I'm back is because, you know, the people here take good care of us and they're awesome leaders," he said.

Patrons can look forward to familiar tastes, as most of the menu items will remain unchanged. The restaurant, with 25 kitchen staff returning is now able to accommodate up to 530 guests.

Nervous Nellie's plans to hold a grand reopening event in the coming weeks. In the meantime, those eager to experience the ambiance and dishes can visit the restaurant starting this Saturday from 11 AM to 8 PM.