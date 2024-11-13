Neptune Resort on Fort Myers Beach asks for more than double the rooms in rebuild

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — As Fort Myers Beach rebuilds, resorts are submitting plans to come back bigger than before. The Neptune Resort, located on Estero Island, just got approval from the Local Planning Agency to rebuild. They plan to more than double their rooms and triple most of their floors.

The proposed building will be six stories tall, up from mostly two stories.

At its highest point, the building will reach 70 feet. The resort will also include a tiki bar and a public restaurant. Some tourists think this is a good thing.

"On the plus side, maybe you'll have more tourists," said Jamen Janzen, a visitor to Fort Myers Beach. "But on the less plus side, it might be kind of worse for the locals, maybe with hotels and more partying."

Next-door neighbors are worried about the noise. They spoke at the Local Planning Agency meeting to share their concerns.

"With the tiki, they're going to have music, entertainment," said resident Susan Bonfigli. "You know, I like going to those places too; I just don't want it at my home."

Another resident, Henry, jokingly said, "I'm trying to get some rest, go to work. People are having a good time, and I get jealous of that."

The town staff recommended denying the project. They listed several reasons. The resort needs seven deviations from the town's Land Development Code. This includes more units than allowed, taller building heights, and less parking than required. Staff are worried that cutting 55 parking spaces could strain local infrastructure, especially during peak season.

Anita Cereceda, Chair of the Local Planning Agency, supported the project.

"Anybody that thinks I'm turning my back on the town of Fort Myers Beach, you can come see me at the Islander on Thursday," she said. "I'll explain to you in more detail why I think this is a good idea."

The Town Council will have the final say. They will vote on the project after two more hearings.