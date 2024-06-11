NEED HELP? Fort Myers Beach distributes sandbags amid heavy rains

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach is still on the mend from Hurricane Ian, and all the rain on Tuesday and expected this week has the town taking action.

Fox 4’s Austin Schargorodski went to the town hall, where they’re giving out sandbags to people to help protect their homes.

Austin Schargorodski Bin of sandbags ready to be distributed at the Fort Myers Beach Town Hall.

Even with the heavy rain coming down, Fort Myers Beach’s Town hall said many people still came by to fill their sandbags from the massive sandpile nearby.

With so many homes on the island still left vulnerable from Hurricane Ian, Nicole Berzin, a spokesperson with Town Hall, said these bags can be a big help to people.

“We are susceptible to flooding in this area and we want to make sure that everybody feels safe and keeps their home safe. So, sandbags are one way to do that,” said Berzin.

Troy Truxton Nicole Berzin, Fort Myers Beach spokesperson.

For that potential flooding, Berzin recommends making sure your yard is free of debris and tree limbs so they don’t float around and cause damage. She also emphasized signing up for the ‘Code Red’ alert system to stay aware of any potential threats headed your way.

“We encourage everybody to be as prepared as possible prior to any storms that come their way, and this is just one way that we can help encourage them to do so,” said Berzin.

Berzin said sandbags will be available and Town Hall throughout the duration of hurricane season.