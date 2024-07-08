MORE FT MYERS ROADS CLOSED: Besides US-41 bridge, part of McGregor closing, too!

FORT MYERS, Fla — Part of McGregor Boulevard is going to be closed for 12 weeks.

Your Fort Myers Community Correspondent, Miyoshi Price, came to McGregor right before the work began to assess what we'll all have to deal with in the next few months.

The city says from LLewellyn Drive and Larchmont Avenue on McGregor will be shut down for the next 10-12 weeks. And this is on top of the Caloosahatchee River bridge closure - which lasts until mid-August!

But not only are they changing the road here to pavers to give it a more historic look, but some infrastructure updates are also happening underground.

"This part of McGregor, as we know on Palm Beach Boulevard, [there are ] infrastructure failures, storm drains, sewer lines, water lines, and it's time to fix them," says Liston Bochette, a councilman city of Fort Myers. "So right now, that's the main concentration is to fix what's underground, what people don't see, the infrastructure."