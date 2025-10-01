FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla — A dune planting project is just about wrapped up on Fort Myers Beach, and dune grass got added all along the island. After Hurricane Ian washed away so much sand, the town said this project is designed to help bring it back and keep it here for the future.

Watch to hear how the town is growing dunes from the ground up to strengthen the shoreline:

Miles of dune grass planted on Fort Myers Beach to strengthen shoreline

Crews were hard at work Wednesday drilling holes and tucking dune grasses into them. Dune grass beds start at Bowditch Point Park and continue nearly seven miles down Estero Island.

It’s all about protection: environmental project manager Chadd Chustz said these plants will catch sand and grow into dunes, shielding the shoreline from erosion.

Austin Schargorodski Crews planting dune grass

“It’s very important to protect the investment we just made with all the sand we just put on the beach. These plants will help stabilize as their roots grow into it,” said Chustz.

More than a million tons of it was hauled in during the beach renourishment project to rebuild the eroded shoreline. Beyond erosion control, Chustz said dunes play another crucial role.

“Even if the surge comes over it will serve as a wave break so we don’t get that wave energy into our upland houses and infrastructure,” said Chustz.

Austin Schargorodski Chadd Chustz

After the devastation from Hurricane Ian three years ago, beachgoers say projects like this give them hope.

“To see this. It’s awesome,” said one beachgoer. “It’s a step in the right direction,” said another.

“I love it. Yeah. I want to see this place thrive,” said two more visitors.

Chustz said the work is wrapping up, but it will take several years for the dunes to mature and rise with the windblown sand. For the town, it’s about more than protection.

Austin Schargorodski Dune grass bed

“It means a lot for these guys to have their beach back. To be able to enjoy it, be able to recreate. Both for residents, business, and our visitors,” said Chustz.