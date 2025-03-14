Matanzas Pass Bridge reopened after crash causes closure

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Matanzas Pass Bridge has now been reopened after a crash caused a temporary closure Friday afternoon.
The Town of Fort Myers Beach posted on social media alerting drivers that the bridge has been reopened.
The cause of the crash is currently unknown at this time.
