FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after responding to a scene on Bigelow and Olga Road in Fort Myers, Thursday night.

Deputies tell us it was a well being check that turned into an arrest, based on homemade explosive products found in the home.

Travis Michael Darr faces three charges of possession of an incendiary device. Fox 4 found that he also has had a history of battery and assault charges.