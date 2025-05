FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Drivers around Fort Myers Beach should be prepared for significant delays, Friday morning.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office reports all lanes of Estero Boulevard are closed at Bay Road on Fort Myers Beach due to an overturned truck. The roadway will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

Fox 4 has a team heading to the scene to learn more. We will update this article when we learn more about the driver's injuries, or any other information.