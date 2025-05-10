London Bay hits pause on Outrigger plans for Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach residents are questioning the lack of progress on a $200+ million resort project planned to replace the former Outrigger Resort, which was a popular local gathering spot.

The London Bay Development Group has paused the project while they review comments from town staff and community members, according to President and CEO Mark Wilson.

"We're here everyday that ends with a Y," said Sewell, describing how locals still gather on an empty lot next to where the Outrigger once stood.

Most neighbors agree something needs to be rebuilt, but many feel the initial plans presented last year were too ambitious for the area.

"We want nice local fun with visitors too, but we want music dancing, and food and drinks, we want the old Outrigger, " said Sewell. Her friend added, "We want like maybe six stories," to which Sewell enthusiastically agreed.

The six stories residents are suggesting would be significantly less than the 17 stories that London Bay Development Group initially proposed.

Every neighbor I spoke with emphasized that restaurants are essential to any new development.

"If we need anything on this end of the island, it's more restaurants, if it's a higher end restaurant probably not so interested," said one neighbor.

Other residents like Beth Ann Magouirk, who lives directly across from the proposed development site, believe the developer should provide more than just dining options for the community.

"It's right across the street from me, right across Estero Blvd," said Magouirk.

In response to community feedback like hers, the developers are now revising the design of the project.

"Thrilled with that, I think they do need to go back to the drawing board, we have these comprehensive plans and these rules and limitations for a reason. We don't want to be a cement jungle here, that's not what Fort Myers Beach is about," said Magouirk.

London Bay Development Group plans to re-engage with the town in the near future and will schedule a meeting with the local planning agency.

