London Bay Development submits revised plans for Fort Myers Beach project

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — London Bay Development Group has submitted revised plans for 6200 Estero Boulevard, the former Outrigger Beach Resort site on Fort Myers Beach.

The new designs feature a 15-story condominium residences tower, which was scaled back from 17 stories, and a 12-story hotel. The development will include public amenities such as a beach bar and a beachfront restaurant.

Company President and CEO Mark Wilson said the updated proposal reflects feedback from the town, community members, and council, with added parking and reduced heights.

Wilson said the development will have a long-term positive impact on the island and looks forward to sharing more details with residents, community, and business leaders soon.