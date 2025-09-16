Lee County residents plead for HOA and COA transparency

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly three years after Hurricane Ian's devastating storm surge, people across Lee County are demanding greater transparency from their homeowner and condominium owner associations as reconstruction efforts continue to stall.

Watch as Fort Myers Beach Community Correspondent, Anvar Ruziev speaks with the residents about their HOA experiences:

John Izzo, a 93-year-old Korean War veteran, has been fighting to return to his home in Cinnamon Cove in Fort Myers for nearly three years.

"It says I can't move back home until the electrical is brought back," Izzo said.

Despite verifying that funds have been provided to his homeowner's association, Izzo said his home remains unrepaired.

"With all of this, this was the last resort with you, because none of the agencies could do anything because they're autonomous," Izzo said.

At the Seven Lakes community in Fort Myers, resident Bill Barrow said he has spent hundreds of hours trying to determine how millions of dollars in special assessments are being spent by their condo owner association. When I called the property management company for comment, the call was disconnected.

"I'm sure at the inception of the condo associations it was a very good concept to begin with, but I believe over the decades and the years it's grown into something it wasn't supposed to be," Barrow said.

At Estero Beach Club East, resident Holly Schwab said she has also spent hundreds, possibly thousands of hours trying to understand why her small condo is still not close to being finished nearly three years later. She said holding the condo owner association accountable creates a difficult situation when residents are the ones paying for the lawyers on both sides.

"My question is for you is how can owners hold them accountable, without paying on both ends," Schwab said.

The board vice president of Schwab's property said they still do not have an expected opening date, but cited contractor issues and material backorders as causes for some of the delays.

For Izzo, the experience has soured him on condominium living entirely.

"Knowing what I know now I would never get into condominiums, HOA or COA, no way," Izzo said.

We are still waiting to hear back from the managers of all three associations.