Lee County approves of funding for shoreline projects

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted to fund 13 Lee County Beach and Shoreline projects throughout the county using nearly $6.5 million in Tourist Development Tax revenue.

The agreements are between Lee County and:

Barrier Island Parks Society

Captiva Erosion Prevention District

City of Cape Coral

City of Sanibel

Town of Fort Myers Beach

Village of Estero

Keep Lee County Beautiful Inc.

Florida Department of Environmental Protection

The projects would let the county to maintain beach park facilities including public accesses, boardwalks, restrooms and equipment.

In the budget, commissioners approved Beach and Shoreline Program funding of just more than $29 million.

Beach and Shoreline project funding accounts for 26.4% of the proceeds from the Tourist Development Tax assessed on short-term lodging such as hotels, resorts and vacation rentals.