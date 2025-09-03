FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Lee County commissioners approved of spending nearly $2 million on Tuesday to purchase waterfront property at 1100 Main Street on San Carlos Island, marking the first step in a $10 million public marina project.

Watch as Fort Myers Beach Community Correspondent, Anvar Ruziev, reports from the proposed site.

Lee County approves nearly $2M for San Carlos Island boat ramp project

The small marina sits at the base of the Matanzas Pass Bridge and will serve as the foundation for a new public boat ramp. The county plans to develop a standalone 2.5-acre marina park with trailer parking and safer access, separate from the commercial shrimping docks.

Currently, the closest public boat ramp for many locals is Punta Rassa, located about seven miles away.

"If we don't get this first parcel, the boat ramp assembly, the rest of the site plan won't fit," David Mulicka said.

Commissioners said a competing private offer for this parcel forced them to move quickly on the purchase. The county is also negotiating for nearly two more acres next door to complete the layout.

"It's gonna be around two and a half acres and I think 38-ish trailer parking spaces," Mulicka said.

County staff will now conduct standard due diligence procedures before closing, including appraisals and environmental reviews.

"Closing would not take place until all of our due diligence was conducted," the county attorney said.

A completion date for the marina project has not yet been announced. County staff say appraisals and inspections will be completed before closing on the deal, and they continue negotiating for adjacent property to complete the development.

