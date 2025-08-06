Lee County approves contract to repair hurricane-damaged boardwalks at four parks

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Lee County commissioners said they approved a contract to repair or remake boardwalks at four county parks that were destroyed by Hurricane Ian.

The $3.86 million contract with Stokes Marine, Inc. will fund repairs at Caloosahatchee Regional Park in Alva, Galt Preserve in St. James City, Matanzas Pass Preserve in Fort Myers Beach, and Royal Palm Park in Fort Myers, according to the county. The Federal Emergency Management Agency's Disaster Relief program and Florida Department of Emergency Management Legislative Appropriations Program Funds will cover the project costs.

Work is expected to begin this fall. It could be completed in about a year.