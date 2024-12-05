Lani Kai Resort on Fort Myers Beach reopens

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Lani Kai Resort on Fort Myers Beach is back in business! More than two years after Hurricane Ian tore through the area, the iconic resort has officially reopened its rooms, welcoming its first guests on Monday.

WATCH AS FORT MYERS BEACH COMMUNITY CORRESPONDENT ANVAR RUZIEV TOURS THE PROPERTY:

The Lani Kai has been a staple of Estero Island for more than 40 years, and while it stood strong against the Category 5 hurricane, it didn’t come out unscathed. Melissa Schneider, the resort’s marketing director, shared her thoughts on how the building held up.

“This beautiful girl survived, this 50-year building survived that cat 5 storm,” Schneider said proudly.

Even though the outside of the Lani Kai still has its Old Florida charm, the inside has been completely redone. Schneider explained just how much work went into bringing the resort back to life.

“Everything is new in this entire venue, everything, I mean from the wiring, the plumbing, the electric, the ceilings, the floors, the drywall,” she said.

Of course, all those upgrades came at a price. Schneider admitted that rebuilding costs might affect hotel rates across Fort Myers Beach.

“Like with all of the resorts and hotels in Fort Myers Beach, there probably will be an influx in rates just across the board,” she said.

Even so, the Lani Kai wants to stay family-friendly and affordable, with rooms starting at around $200 a night. For now, only two of the resort’s five floors are open, and many of its popular amenities—like its restaurants, bars, and nightclub—are still being worked on.

As for when everything will be fully up and running, there’s no set timeline just yet, but Schneider says they’re hoping to reopen the remaining floors soon.