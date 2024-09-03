FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — New Florida law will require home sellers to tell buyers about any flood damage before they hand over the keys. Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski went to Fort Myers Beach - a town known for flooding - to meet with a realtor about the impact the new law will have.

When storms come through Fort Myers Beach, it’s fairly common to see heavy storm surge, and all that water takes its toll. That’s why realtor Alex King said this new law is crucial.

‘It has to be presented ethically’: New law requires home sellers disclose flood damage to buyers

“We take the mystery out of, ‘Was anything done since the storm?’, ‘Did a flood affect the property or not’,” said King.

Right now, sellers don’t have to disclose flood damage to a home. After Hurricane Ian caused devastating flooding to Fort Myers Beach, King said realtors created a “Hurricane Ian Disclosure” to warn buyers.

Austin Schargorodski Alex King, Realtor with Alex King Group.

“Even to this day, we’re still using that form on properties that were affected by flood but have been remodeled,” King explained.

But, the new law will require sellers to inform buyers of any flood-related insurance claims or federal aid, and clarify that home insurance won’t cover flood damage.

“It’s all critical for the buyers to understand these items so they can feel safe - so they can trust the process,” King said.

FOX 4 Severe flooding on Fort Myers Beach caused by Hurricane Ian storm surge.

King said this law also helps buyers inland, where flooding is less obvious but still a risk.

“You don’t see many hurricane damaged homes left - they’ve all been repaired, so it’s not apparent," he added. "But, it has been affected by flood, it has to be disclosed, it has to be presented ethically."

The law will go into effect on October 1.