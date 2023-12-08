Inside look at Margaritaville Beach Resort before the first guests

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — With a colossal flip flop as the centerpiece of the 205-million-dollar resort, the newly opened Margaritaville on Fort Myers Beach is bringing relaxation and jobs to the island.

Six restaurants, a spa, a fitness center, and an open 43-thousand-square-foot terrace are a glimpse of what this resort has to offer.

General Manager David Cesario announced the recent milestone of reaching 400 full-time employees, and the economic impact the Margaritaville brand is set to bring to the local community.

The resort, which paid $35 million for repairs from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, is expected to generate an annual revenue of 35-40 million dollars.

One of the notable features of the resort is the walkway connecting the resort to the beach.

Cesario highlighted the resort's beach access as one of the ways they're contributing to the community, "This is private property that we left open to the public, to walk to the beach."

Tom Torgerson, CEO of TPI Hospitality, also expressed the resort's dedication to collaborating with the community. Torgerson revealed plans for upcoming events, such as the 19th hole for the putt pub crawl in January, set to take place on the expansive terrace.

Moreover, Cesario highlighted the Margaritaville Resort's involvement in local events, including supporting the Fort Myers Beach School's Christmas swap.

"This Saturday, the Beach School is doing their Christmas swap, and they're having their parents and kids come to do their Christmas swap; we donated them space," Cesario said.

Looking forward, the resort aims to further integrate with the community by organizing regular beach cleanups. For those eager to experience Margaritaville, the resort opens its doors for reservations starting December 11th.