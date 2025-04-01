India Fest returns to Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — People in Southwest Florida can get a glimpse into India at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers on Saturday, April 5.

You can shop from nine clothing and merchandise vendors, enjoy seven service vendors (including a henna station), and explore three unique specialty vendors featuring everything from hand-carved marble moorthys to hands-on Indian-themed arts and crafts.

There will also be nine food vendors! Indian cuisine varies widely by region, from spicy curries in the North, to rice-based dishes in the South, and street food in the West, or sweets in the East. Each dish reflects local ingredients, history, and culinary traditions.

The Indian attire you may see ranges from salwar suit, sarees and lehengas to kurtas and sherwanis, often crafted in colorful fabrics and intricate designs. Traditional clothing reflects both regional identity and deep-rooted cultural pride, blending elegance with heritage.

There will also be a live DJ, Bollywood dances, and a fashion show.

Or, you can find an art workshop, porsche models, and a photo booth.

The event starts at 11 a.m.

You can get tickets here.