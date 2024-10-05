'I'm getting good at it': Fort Myers Beach resident prepares sandbags for Milton

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Several people on Fort Myers Beach are filling sandbags for the upcoming tropical weather Southwest Florida is expected to get in the coming days.

Victoria Scott Several people braved the heat to fill sandbags on Fort Myers Beach.

FOX 4 Community Correspondent Victoria Scott spoke to some people shoveling sand near city hall.

Fort Myers Beach resident Robert Burns said he's already preparing for the upcoming weather after dealing with damages from Hurricane Helene. The area dealt with widespread flooding.

Victoria Scott Fort Myers Beach resident Robert Burns woke up early to fill sandbags.

However, Burns said preparing for tropical weather is nothing new for him.

"I've been knocked out by Andrew, Ian, and some other hurricanes," he said. "So, I'm getting good at it. You know, cause it's so many storms."

Burns told Scott he got water damage from Helene.

"Anything outside was pretty much damaged," Burns said. "Inside, I had a few things like a refrigerator, small as a refrigerator and a portable air conditioner, but mud, sand all over the floor."

He credits the sandbags for not making things worse.

"We blocked it off pretty good with the sandbags in the front, in the back," he said.

Burns prepared 20 sandbags Saturday.

