HURRICANE PREP: Senator Rick Scott hosts hurricane preparedness conference on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach is still writing its comeback story, as we head into another hurricane season.

Fox 4’s Austin Schargorodski went to Fort Myers beach to talk to senator Rick Scott about what we should all be doing now to make sure our families are ready.

A crowd of people gathered at the Rude Shrimp restaurant on Thursday to hear senator Scott’s hurricane preparedness tips.

Austin Schargorodski Senator Rick Scott speaking to a group of people at the Hurricane Preparedness conference on Fort Myers Beach.

A round of applause erupted as Scott took to the podium - he said getting ready starts with making sure you have all the disaster supplies listed on state and local emergency management websites.

“Know the list, check the list, have a plan. Talk to your kids, talk to your family members. Say, ‘If I need to evacuate, know where you’re going’,” said Scott.

Austin Schargorodski Senator Rick Scott speaking at the podium at the Hurricane Preparedness conference on Fort Myers Beach.

Scott said nobody should think twice about getting off the island if there’s an evacuation order. But, he emphasized doing it early because of traffic and potential gas shortages.

“You can rebuild a house, but you can’t rebuild your life. Those 150 plus people that died - we can’t rebuild their lives, they’re lost forever. But all these businesses are going to get rebuilt - rebuilt nicer with wonderful people,” said Scott.

Other speakers shared advice like getting video of your house and belongings to make a potential insurance claim easier.