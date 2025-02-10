HEADS UP: Red tide is starting to impact some of our favorite beaches

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Monday afternoon, three of Lee County's most popular beaches fell under a Health Alert due to the presence of Red Tide.

The warning from the Lee County branch of the state health department identified high concentrations of the "toxin-producing dinoflagellate called Karenia brevis (K. brevis)."

These concentrations of microscopic algae were found 2 miles or fewer from the coast of Bonita Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and the Sanibel Causeway.

Officials are reacting to water samples taken on February 5, 2025, and February 7, 2025.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Map details concentrations of red tide as of Monday, February 10, 2025.

The health department went on to say that "Red tide typically forms naturally offshore, commonly in late summer or early fall, and is carried into coastal waters by winds and currents."

You might be wondering — wait, it's February...

But if you were watching FOX 4 News last week, you heard FOX 4 Meteorologist Andrew Shipley explain how this bloom is actually linked to Hurricane Milton from last fall:

Red Tide bloom extends from Sanibel to Naples

State officials say, at high enough concentrations, K. brevis can also discolor water and give it a red or brown hue.

The state health department advised that residents and visitors take the following precautions if they are spending any time near affected areas:



Look for informational signage posted at most public beaches and/orcheck current water quality status online.

Do not wade or swim in or around red tide. Red tide can cause skin irritation, rashes, and burning/sore eyes.

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and fresh water if you have had recent contact with red tide, especially if your skin is easily irritated.

Remain cautious and stay away from this location, especially if you have chronic respiratory conditions.

Residents living in beach areas are advised to close windows and run the air conditioner. Make sure the air conditioner filter is maintained according to manufacturer's specifications.

Do not harvest or eat molluscan shellfish or distressed or dead fish from this location. If caught alive and healthy, finfish are safe to eat as long as they are filleted, and the guts are discarded. Rinse fillets with tap or bottled water.

Red tide can cause illness and death of other animals, such as pets and livestock. Keep animals away and out of the water and sea life and away from dead marine life. If your pet swims in waters with red tide, wash them with soap and water as soon as possible.

See what FOX 4 Meteorologist Andrew Shipley saw as he collected water samples on Sanibel last Thursday:

Tracking Red Tide Impacts on Sanibel

Is Red Tide Harmful?

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), "K. brevis produces potent neurotoxins (brevotoxins) that can be harmful to the humans, pets, fish, and wildlife. Wind and wave action can break open K. brevis cells and release toxins into the air. This is why you should monitor conditions and use caution when visiting affected water bodies. People can experience varying degrees of eye, skin, and respiratory irritation from red tide. Sensitive individuals (e.g., children, the elderly, those who are immunocompromised, and those who have chronic respiratory conditions) may be at risk of experiencing more severe symptoms."

FWC says it routinely collects and analyzes red tide samples from around the state. Current information about Florida’s water quality status and public health notifications for harmful algae blooms and beach conditions is available online.

