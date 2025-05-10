HAVE YOUR SAY: Fort Myers Beach meeting lets locals help shape island’s future

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla — Big changes could be coming to Fort Myers Beach, and town leaders want the people who live there to help shape them.

Fox 4’s Austin Schargorodski stopped by the Fort Myers Beach Library on Saturday to check out a public input session designed to give neighbors a voice.

It was a planning meeting with a twist, or… a stack. Town Senior Planner Sarah Probst says people used Legos to build what they want to see rise from the sand. The choices ranged from hotels and marinas to more parking and bars.

Watch to see what the session was like and what neighbors said:

“This Lego project is an opportunity for town members to come out and take a look at what it would look like to have different types of developments in locations,” said Probst. “We have a map over there where you can place stickers, but this is true to size, and gives a good visual. All these greens mean people want green space here. The height they’ve stacked it is how many people think that’s important in that location.”

Boards also asked people to write their vision for the beach. Wish lists included “more parks,” “less traffic,” and “staying consistent with the current comp plan.”

Austin Schargorodski Lego blocks on a map of Fort Myers Beach

Esther Whatley, who’s lived on the beach for 24 years, said, “I think it’s important that we have a mix. I’d like to see as much of the business that was here before Ian built back.”

While this was the final in-person input session, Probst says there’s still time to weigh in online before final recommendations head to council.

“It’s important that all voices be heard,” said Whatley. “It’s important that all areas of the island be heard.”