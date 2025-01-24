Founder of Lani Kai Resort passes away peacefully at 93

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — What is usually a vibrant atmosphere at the Lani Kai Resort was heavy with sadness on Thursday as the Fort Myers Beach community mourned the loss of Robert “Mr. C” Conidaris. The beloved founder of the iconic beachside resort passed away peacefully at the age of 93, leaving behind a profound impact on the community he helped shape.

WATCH AS FOX 4'S ANVAR RUZIEV VISITS THE LANI KAI AND SPEAKS WITH FRIENDS OF MR. C:

Since its grand opening in 1978, the Lani Kai Resort has been more than just a place to stay—it has become a symbol of fun, family, and community on Fort Myers Beach. Even after the devastation of Hurricane Ian, the resort resiliently reopened its doors in December, becoming a beacon of hope for the area.

Those who knew Conidaris remembered him not only as a successful business owner but also as a man with a heart full of generosity and kindness.

“He was always just so generous,” said Melissa Schneider, the Lani Kai’s marketing director. “He was always so giving. He made everyone feel like they were a part of the family as soon as they walked through his hotel doors.”

Friends say Conidaris, who grew up during the Great Depression, never forgot his humble beginnings. His kindness extended far beyond the hotel walls as he became a steadfast supporter of local nonprofits and community organizations.

“He was always hosting festivals and benefits and all these great fundraisers to help local nonprofits,” Schneider added.

One of the most cherished memories shared by many was Conidaris’ love for connecting with families, especially children. He had a special place in his heart for the youngest guests of the Lani Kai, often treating them to desserts and making their visits unforgettable.

“He just always loved getting them ice cream,” Schneider said. “He would tell the kids, ‘Get whatever kind of dessert you want. If you want to share with your parents, you can, but it’s your dessert.’”

Those simple, heartfelt gestures left a lasting impression on those who had the chance to meet him. For decades, "Mr. C" walked the halls of the Lani Kai, greeting guests with warmth and listening to their stories.

To honor his life and legacy, the Conidaris family will hold a celebration of life service for Mr. C on Monday.