Fort Myers Beach will issue violation to itself for temporary Town Hall

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Shipping containers along the beach on Estero Island are not unusual to see. Contractors use them to store tools and materials; some even run restaurants out of them. However, everyone must remove these containers from beachfront floodzones by Monday.

Contractors working near the Gulf say moving their materials without the containers is taking them hundreds of hours, watch as Fort Myers Beach Community Correspondent Anvar Ruziev, covers the issue:

Last call for temporary structures on Fort Myers Beach as Town Hall vacates too

"Right now, a lot of materials have to be hand-carried up into units and stored at elevated floors, inside covered up, or moisture-sensitive material has to be brought indoors, so we're literally stockpiling things in the living rooms that are just about complete," said Richard Rosario, Operations Manager of Clyde Johnson Contracting.

Other contractors, who didn't want to be on camera, are frustrated. They have to leave thousands of dollars worth of materials outside, unprotected. They worry that loose materials could be dangerous if flooding happens and are asking for more time.

Fox 4 Materials left out on Fort Myers Beach.

"With weeks left in the hurricane season, having a deadline in March or April would have been way more reasonable," Rosario added.

The town's Compliance Director, Frankie Kropacek, explained why an extension isn't possible.

"We've asked FEMA for repeated extensions, we've pleaded with the town council delivering a letter right to the deputy director of FEMA, we've talked with our state representatives in Washington to see if they could help as well, this is a non-negotiable item with FEMA at the moment," Kropacek said.

To set an example, the town will also give itself a violation for the town hall.

"We chose to NOV ourselves, and lead by example, and we are vacating these trailers as well, and following the FEMA doctrine as well," Kropacek explained.

FEMA's rules aim to reduce danger and damage during floods on Fort Myers Beach. If the town doesn't comply, residents could lose up to a 25% discount on their flood insurance. Starting Monday, the town will begin issuing Notices of Violation for temporary structures to keep that discount.

"On the 18th we're all in violation, and after that point comes a notice of hearing, and our code team will be working on that as well. We'll be setting up hearing dates for all the affected parties to go in front of a magistrate and plead their case," Kropacek said.

We'll continue to monitor compliance with the regulation and the outcomes of the hearings

