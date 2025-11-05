Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fort Myers Beach voters recall town council members

Fox 4
A judge ruled Wednesday that the recall effort against Karen Woodson can continue
The results are in for the Town of Fort Myers Beach recall election.

Both council members up for recall were voted out.

John R. King received 1,037 votes to be recalled.

Karen Woodson received 1,048 votes to be recalled.

Both received 63% of the vote to be removed from office.

Fort Myers Beach Town Councilwoman Karen Woodson

FOX 4 spoke to Karen Woodson after the results came in and she said she fears for the future of Fort Myers Beach and the island.

"I respect what happened tonight however I have not changed what I believe and care about, my values and my priorities. I stood first for the people and the residents of the island and the things I think are most important to all of us," said Woodson. "I'm very disappointed. Good luck to them."

FOX 4 also reached out to John King but has yet to hear back.

Fort Myers Beach Town Councilman John King

Rebecca Link received enough votes to potentially replace Woodson.

Fort Myers Beach Town Council candidate Rebecca Link

Connect with your Community Correspondent

Austin Schargorodski