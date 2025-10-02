Fort Myers Beach VFW post faces closure after 57 years

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — VFW Post 10097 on Fort Myers Beach needs $50,000 to avoid closing its doors after serving the community for 57 years, as mounting bills and slow recovery from Hurricane Ian threaten the veteran organization's survival.

Post Commander Ken Corr said the facility is drowning in tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid bills while struggling with broken equipment and reduced foot traffic since the 2022 hurricane devastated the building.

"We are chasing tens of thousands of dollars of unpaid bills, and they just keep piling up," Corr said.

The post has faced repeated equipment failures since Hurricane Ian, with walk-in freezers, coolers and refrigerators breaking down multiple times. Many items were repaired rather than replaced after the storm, and now those repairs are failing.

The post needs $50,000 to stay open

"With an unusually slow off seasons, we are not making, we're not generating the revenue that we need to generate," Corr said.

The financial crisis has forced the post to deny services to veterans in need. Corr said he had to turn away a veteran seeking assistance during a phone call this week because the post lacks funds to help.

"I had to when you came in this afternoon, I was on the phone with a veteran, and I had to deny him services because we don't have it," Corr said.

For 93-year-old Korean War veteran Clarence Bob, who found the post 37 years ago after his wife passed away, the potential closure hits close to home.

"This is my home. This is my home post right here," Bob said.

Bob fought in the Korean War in 1951 and moved to Fort Myers Beach from Massachusetts 37 years ago. He has made the VFW his second home, even earning his own designated corner at the facility.

"This is the most wonderful post I ever belong to," Bob said.

The post serves as more than just a gathering place for veterans. It provides scholarships to children through Voice of Democracy and Patriots Pen programs and historically has helped veterans during Christmas who cannot afford toys or trees for their families.

"We provide scholarships to children through our voice of democracy and patriots penn program. We provide services to veterans," Corr said.

After Hurricane Ian, the post served as a relief center and provided camping space in its backyard for members and community members who lost their homes. Trailers were donated to help house displaced residents.

"For 57 years, this post has been here serving this community and the veteran community that surrounds it," Corr said.

The post operates independently from the national VFW organization, which does not provide financial assistance to local chapters facing difficulties.

"We have a district, we have a state, you know, the department, and we have national but we are just think of us as a franchise. We run ourselves," Corr said.

During peak season, the post typically stays busy with packed dining areas and active kitchen service offering daily specials. The current off-season shows only three or four people in the building on most days.

The community can donate directly at the post using cash, check, debit or credit cards, or through the post's GoFundMe page. The post is open for lunch daily and welcomes community support.

"We've been supporting you. Come, come give us a hand. Help us out. We need your help right now," Corr said.

