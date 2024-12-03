Fort Myers Beach under boil water notice after water main break on Estero Blvd

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for all residents of Fort Myers Beach after a water main broke early Tuesday morning on Estero Boulevard. The town says some areas of the Island may have low water pressure or not water at all.

Several crews were seen digging into the road before noon to locate and repair the issue, while residents stepped outside of their homes, reporting water outages.

WATCH THE FULL REPORT HERE:

Fort Myers Beach under boil water notice after water main break

"The kids couldn’t brush their teeth, couldn’t take showers, couldn’t drink water, couldn’t wash dishes. It’s been a rough morning, so we walked to the beach," said one residents who lives on a street near the water main break.

As of noon, traffic near Bay Mar Drive and Estero Blvd was backed up as crews directed vehicles around the construction site.

The town has said that the boil water notice will remain in effect until two consecutive days of bacterial testing confirm the water is safe to drink.